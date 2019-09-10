Delhi: 4 rent place next to gold finance company, try to break in, held

Around 10 days ago, four men moved into a rented accommodation in Shalimar Bagh with five spades, four screwdrivers, three pliers, two hammers, a gas cutter head and an iron saw. Apart from a room, they also took a godown on rent — right behind the office of gold finance company Manappuram.

On Sunday afternoon, police said, two of the four men were allegedly caught making a hole in the godown’s wall in a bid to carry out a burglary at the company.

DCP (North West) Vijayanta Arya said the “information about suspicious men was received from an informer in the area, after which a team of officers from Shalimar Bagh reached the spot”.

Police said the godown was checked and the men were found trying to break the wall.

The accused have been identified as Jharkhand residents Panchu Ram Mandal, Pheku Basak and Mohijur, and Nepalese national Nirjan Joshi.

DCP Arya said the men moved from Jharkhand and Nepal to Delhi specifically for the job. “Questioning revealed the men had hatched a conspiracy to burgle the office and had knowledge of the surroundings. They began breaking the wall of the godown they had rented, which led them to the bathroom of the Manappuram office. They were caught when they were about to enter the premises,” she said, adding that the locker in the office had 18 kg gold and Rs 5 lakh.

A case has also been registered against the godown owner, police said.