Delhi: 4 members of Gogi gang arrested

Sunday, October 24, 2021
The accused are involved in recent cases of murder, gang wars and robbery, and were planning to kill members of rival Tillu Tajpuriya gang, police said.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
October 25, 2021 2:18:04 am
Police arrested four associates of deceased gangster Jitender Gogi with three pistols in Rohini. The accused are involved in recent cases of murder, gang wars and robbery, and were planning to kill members of rival Tillu Tajpuriya gang, police said. DCP (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said, “They were carrying illegal weapons and were riding on a stolen bike in Rohini. We received an input that they are in the area and sent teams…”

