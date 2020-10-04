Delhi: 4 Kashmiri youths held for ‘terror strike plan’

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested four Kashmiri youths for allegedly planning terror strikes in the national capital.(Representational Image)

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested four Kashmiri youths for allegedly planning terror strikes in the national capital. DCP (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said the accused have been identified as Altaf Ahmad Dar (25), a resident of Pulwama; Mushtaq Ahmad Gani (27); Ishfaq Majeed Koka (28); and Aqib Safi (22), all residents of Shopian.

“A team led by Inspectors Sunil Rajain and Ravinder Joshi nabbed the accused from Central Delhi’s ITO area. They were carrying four sophisticated pistols and over 120 rounds of ammunition. Ishfaq is the elder brother of slain terrorist Burhan Koka, ex-chief of Ansar Ghajwat Ul Hind, an off-shoot of Al Qaeda in J&K. Burhan Koka was killed in an encounter in Shopian’s Melhora area on April 29 along with two other associates,” said Kushwah.

“On Friday, police received information that a group of Kashmiri men had collected a huge cache of arms and ammunition and will come to ITO and Darya Ganj. Thereafter, a trap was laid near ITO and the accused were apprehended,” he said.

