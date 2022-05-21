Delhi: 4-hour power cut impacts patient care at BSA Hospital

Some patients admitted to Delhi government-run Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital had to be moved to other hospitals, including Burari Hospital, after a prolonged power-cut interrupted patient services. The hospital faced a power cut between 3 pm and 7.30 pm on Friday, according to doctors from the hospital.

A short circuit and fire in a transformer led to the power cut at the hospital. “There are back-up power sources at all critical areas such as the ICU and they took over during the power cut. The most important thing is that there were no mishaps,” said a senior doctor from the hospital, on condition of anonymity. “There are emergency protocols in place at every hospital for such scenarios and that was followed and patients were moved,” the doctor added.

All services have been restored to normal at the hospital.

The power cut resulted in routine services, such as planned surgeries, being affected. However, the hospital’s emergency department was run throughout the power cut.

The hospital is one of the four biggest Delhi government-run hospitals and has an attached medical college. The hospital sees nearly 5,000 patients in its out-patient clinics each day and there are nearly 700 patients admitted to the hospital at any given time.