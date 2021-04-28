Delhi: 4 hotels linked to hospitals to treat government staff, kin

The Delhi government passed orders Tuesday asking that four hotels in the national capital be linked to Rajiv Gandhi Superspecialty Hospital and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and be designated for treating officials of the Delhi government, autonomous bodies, corporations and local bodies as well as their families.

The hotels linked to the hospital are Hotel Ginger in Vivek Vihar, Hotel Park Plaza in Shahdara, Hotel Leela Ambience near Karkardooma and Hotel Golden Tulip Essential in Hari Nagar.

“Director, RGSSH and Medical Superintendent, DDU are directed to provide Covid healthcare facility at these Hotels to Covid positive officer/officials/their families treating them as if they are admitted in the hospital. Serious patients could be shifted to the main hospital area. The treatment/quarantine of Covid-19 positive officers/officials of government of NCT of Delhi, Autonomous Bodies, Corporations and Local Bodies and their family members shall be provided at these facilities exclusively,” it said.

In Delhi, close to 25 hotels have been linked to hospitals and their rooms are being used as an extension of the hospitals’ facilities. These are equipped with oxygen beds. The call to send patients to these facilities is taken by the link hospital. This comes after beds in hospitals began to run short amid the Covid surge.