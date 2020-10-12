Delhi: 4 held for killing civil defence volunteer in snatching bid

Bhatia said the accused told police they were involved in other thefts in the area as well.

Police have arrested four men for stabbing a civil defence volunteer to death during a snatching attempt last week.

Aman (24), a civil defence volunteer was stabbed to death and his friend was injured while trying to resist a snatching bid at Central Delhi’s GB Road. Police said four men have been arrested. DCP (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said two of the accused- Salman (22), who allegedly snatched the mobile phone, and Fardeen (21), who attacked the victims with a knife—were arrested on Saturday. Two others — Rahat and Suhaib, who had the scooter on which the accused fled — have also been arrested.

Police said Aman and his friend Anirudh Kumar Yadav were on their way to visit the former’s uncle’s home at Karawal Nagar. “They met at ITO, but stopped at G B Road to buy cigarettes. There, Aman’s mobile phone was snatched by one of the accused. Aman caught up with him and beat him up, but another accused attacked him with a knife,” a senior police officer said. Police said Yadav intervened and tried to save Aman, but the accused attacked him also and fled. Aman was rushed to RML hospital where he was dead on arrival. Bhatia said the accused told police they were involved in other thefts in the area as well.

