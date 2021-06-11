Delhi: 4 held for assaulting, blackmailing man they lured through dating app

Four people were arrested from Greater Noida for allegedly assaulting a man after befriending him on Grindr, a dating app for gay, bisexual and trans people. Police said the accused are serial offenders, and that they would beat up the men they met and record explicit videos to extort them later.

“We had received a complaint that a man had gone to meet someone he met on a dating app called Grindr. When the man reached, he was confronted by the four accused who forced him to record explicit videos. They would use the records to blackmail victims and would also assault them. The men demanded money in return. Through digital surveillance, we traced their location and they were arrested from their residence in Greater Noida,” said Vishal Pandey, DCP 2.

According to police, the accused — Gaurav, Mohit, Sachin and Gautam — had set up fake profiles on Grindr. The accused would initiate conversations and ask men to meet them in a private space. When the person would reach, the accused would overpower him and assault them, and force them to record explicit videos, police said.

In the FIR filed at Beta 2 Police Station, the man alleged that the accused were demanding Rs 2 lakh, of which he had transferred Rs 50,000 through UPI. The accused had threatened to leak his video in case he did not pay, the complainant alleged.

One of the accused, Sachiin, had earlier carried out a similar crime with an engineer based in Delhi, police said. In that case, Sachin had demanded Rs 1 crore to not upload his videos online. A complaint was filed and Sachin served prison time before being let out on bail, police said. The accused hail from Sikandrabad and have been sent to judicial custody. Police are also gathering details of other cases they are involved in.