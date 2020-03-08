Delhi: 4 days after he went missing, child found dead in drain he fell into

The boy’s father, Mohammad Anwar (36), said, “He was standing on a cement slab. He crouched to pick up something from the drain below, but fell into it.” (Representational Image) The boy’s father, Mohammad Anwar (36), said, “He was standing on a cement slab. He crouched to pick up something from the drain below, but fell into it.” (Representational Image)

A four-year-old boy’s body was pulled out of an open drain in Northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri Friday morning, four days after he went missing.

Police said Azhar was playing in a vacant plot near a jhuggi-jhopdi (JJ) cluster in Jahangirpuri’s G block, where his family lives, on the afternoon of March 2, when he went missing. They later found in CCTV footage that he had fallen into a drain near the plot in broad daylight, as people passed by without noticing.

Locals claimed several complaints had been made to the local MLA and municipal corporation to get the drain covered but nothing was done about it. Badli MLA Ajesh Yadav could not be reached for a comment Saturday.

The boy’s father, Mohammad Anwar (36), said, “He was standing on a cement slab. He crouched to pick up something from the drain below, but fell into it.”

A police officer said Azhar’s body was found in the drain Friday morning by some locals and was pulled out with their help. The drain is strewn with plastic bags and gives the impression that it is a puddle filled with wet and dry waste, but locals claim the spot is like a quicksand that is several feet deep.

His father said Azhar was about to begin school in a few months. “We had spoken to a teacher in a government school nearby, where Azhar’s sister studies, for his admission and she had agreed. We had even bought a bag for him,” Anwar said.

Azhar had three siblings — two sisters aged eight and three, and a nine-month-old brother. His father works as a daily wage labourer at the Azadpur Mandi, earning around Rs 400 per day.

Anwar said he had moved to Delhi 10 years ago from Bihar after his marriage to find work. The family has since been living in a rented brick house in the narrow lanes of the slum cluster.

“After he went missing, we searched day and night for him everywhere. We printed posters and pasted them on lamp posts and walls. Someone told me they had seen him in the mandi, and I spent two whole days searching for him there,” Anwar said.

He alleged that the police’s response had been lax.

A police official said, “We registered their complaint on the same day they approached us (March 2) and filed an FIR as well. We followed all the standard operating procedures for such a case, and searched for the boy in hospitals, police stations and other places along with the family.”

Anwar also said the authorities should cover the drain to avoid a repeat of the incident, and he intends to approach the court. Anwar also said he should be compensated for the loss.

“Azhar was born here and he died here. He was a fun-loving boy, very sharp and energetic. Every morning as I went to the mandi, he would ask me to bring something to eat,” Anwar said.

