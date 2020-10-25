Delhi: 4 CMOs transferred amid Hindu Rao salary strike, North MCD says ‘routine’

Staff at Hindu Rao Hospital have been protesting over delay in salary by over three months. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Four chief medical officers of North MCD-run Hindu Rao Hospital were transferred to Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis (RBIPMT) Saturday. As per the official order, the medical officers were transferred “in view of the exigency of services due to the strike of senior resident and junior residents” till further orders.

Dr R R Gautam, president of the MunicipalS Corporation Doctors’ Association, which represents 1,200 doctors, claimed: “This is a clear case of intimidating doctors so they don’t protest.”

However, a North MCD spokesperson said, “The doctors were transferred to balance the requirements of staff. As Hindu Rao is not functioning currently due to the strike by resident doctors, staff is required at RBIPMT.”

Since Friday, five doctors of Hindu Rao Hospital have been on hunger strike, demanding they be paid and a guarantee that salaries would be regular in future. Doctors and other staff haven’t been paid for three months now. Gautam added that doctors working at hospitals and health centres under the civic body will be on mass casual leave Monday in support of resident doctors who have been protesting for the last 20 days over non-payment of salaries.

Dr Anurag Anand, who used to be CMO Ophthalmology at Hindu Rao Hospital and was among those transferred to RBIPMT, told The Indian Express, “I have been at the hospital for around 18 years. We were all supporting the protest and took part in it as we have not been paid for months.”

Hitting out at North MCD, senior AAP leader and MCD in-charge Durgesh Pathak said Saturday at a press conference: “A budget of Rs 18,000 crore has been allocated to the MCD. If it efficiently uses even 10% of the funds, it will comfortably be able to provide salaries to workers.”

The BJP, which runs all three MCDs, has been claiming the AAP-led government hasn’t released funds.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.