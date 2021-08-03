Delhi: 4 arrested for trying to hush up nine-year-old girl’s death

Police said sections under the POCSO Act, SC/ST Act, and IPC sections 302, 376, and 506 have been added to the FIR.

Four men, including a 55-year-old priest, were Monday arrested from Southwest Delhi for allegedly trying to hush up the death of a nine-year-old girl under mysterious circumstances. Police said sections under the POCSO Act, SC/ST Act, and IPC sections 302, 376, and 506 have been added to the FIR.

Police said the accused — Radhey Shyam, a priest who works at a crematorium, and employees Kuldeep Kumar (63), Laxmi Narain (48) and Mohd Salim (49) — allegedly convinced the girl’s family to cremate her without informing police, but the cremation was stopped mid-way after her family objected.

DCP (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said: “We received a PCR call around 10.30 pm and police rushed to the spot. The girl’s mother has given a statement and based on her complaint, an FIR was registered under IPC sections 304-A (causing death by negligence), 201 (destruction of evidence), 342 (wrongful restraint) and 34. A forensics team and a crime team collected evidence from the scene.”

Police said the girl’s mother has alleged that the minor may have been sexually assaulted.

Police said the girl stayed with her parents in a rented accommodation near the crematorium. “Around 5.30 pm Sunday, she went to get water from a cooler at the crematorium. Around 6 pm, Radhey Shyam and two-three other people known to the girl’s mother called and showed her the girl’s body, claiming that she got electrocuted while getting water. There were burn marks between her left wrist and elbow and her lips were blue,” Singh said.

The victim’s mother has alleged the accused dissuaded her from making a PCR call, saying police will file a case, and during post-mortem, doctors will steal the girl’s organs. “They began the cremation, but her parents soon raised a hue and cry, and a crowd of 200 villagers gathered. The body was taken off the pyre,” said a senior officer.

Women and Child Development Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, who visited the family, said, “This is a very shocking matter. I have spoken to the DCP and DM here. I asked them that the matter should be investigated in a fast track manner. The statement of the parents should be immediately recorded without any delay…”

“We will talk to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and provide compensation to the girl’s family as soon as possible and will also provide the necessary legal assistance to the family, if needed,” he added.