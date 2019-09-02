Delhi: 3,900 challans issued on first day of higher road fines

A total of 3,900 challans were issued for traffic violations as of Sunday evening, after the amended Motor Vehicles Act was implemented Saturday midnight, revising the penalty rates.

Traffic Police personnel have only been issuing court challans at present as a fresh notification on the Act by the Delhi government is pending. Special CP (Traffic) Taj Hasan said, “We’re focussing on quality violations like triple riding, driving without helmet and seat belt. People are generally aware about the revised fines and are following the rules.”

Officials said a breakup of the challans would be compiled by Sunday midnight, but a majority of offences are related to quality violations. They said as soon as the Delhi government issues a notification for the new rules, they would start compounding the challans i.e. disposing of challans issued to offenders on the spot through instant payment.