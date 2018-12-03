Delhi: 36-year-old found hanging

A 36-year-old cable operator allegedly committed suicide in south Delhi’s Sangam Vihar after the woman he was in love with refused to meet him.

Advertising

Police said before he hanged himself, the man, Laxmi Narayan, stabbed himself and sent pictures to the woman. The two got into an argument, following which he hanged himself.

The incident took place on Saturday night, when Narayan was found hanging in his office at Sangam Vihar from the fan with a cable wire. The family informed police about the incident on Sunday.

In a separate incident, a 46-year-old man, identified as Naveen Gupta, allegedly committed suicide by setting himself on fire in north Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla. Police said a suicide note was recovered from the spot, in which he wrote that no one was to blame for his actions.