Delhi: 36 cows found dead in shelter which had its funding cut

Thirty-six cows have been found dead in a cow shelter, which was not being funded by the Delhi government for at least a year because of “violations”, in southwest Delhi’s Chhawla area. Following the development, Gopal Rai, in-charge of the animal husbandry department, ordered an inquiry and sought a report within 24 hours. The shelter had been served multiple notices by the husbandry department over alleged violations, details of which were not immediately available, in the past. A total of five cow shelters across Delhi come under the department. Authorities did not confirm whether the cows died due to the outbreak of any disease.

However, it has emerged that the deaths took place over a period of time and the bodies kept piling up. Most of the cows that are brought to government shelters suffer old-age related diseases, an official claimed. Police have not registered a case in the matter as they are waiting for the reports from veterinarians who were deputed to the spot by the department. The post-mortem of the cows are being conducted, an official said. “We will take action as per the law only after the report by veterinarians. The post-mortem report is awaited,” said DCP (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse.

“The shelter is being run by Acharya Sushil Gosadan Trust at Ghumanhera village,” Alphonse said.

When police reached the shelter, they found that a total of 1400 cows were housed at the shelter, out of which 36 had died.

A senior MCD officials has said, “We had written to the Delhi government several times to open more cow shelters as the existing ones were full. Only one of the five gaushalas has the space to accommodate more cows.”

