Delhi: 35-year-old worker dies after falling into cement mixer while cleaning plant

A 35-year-old worker died after he fell into a cement mixer while cleaning the mixer plant in outer Delhi’s Mundka. The dead man, identified as Bhikhari Mahto, hails from Bihar’s Darbhanga district and lived alone in the city.

Police were informed about the incident, which took place on Sunday, by staff at Sonia Hospital. The man was admitted to the hospital by a passerby, and doctors informed police that “he was given CPR, but failed to revive,” as per the FIR.

So far, no arrests have been made, but police have claimed that the victim was not provided any safety equipment while working at the plant.

“If there is negligence on part of the plant owner, he will be arrested.We have registered a case under IPC sections 287 and 304-(a) at Mundka police station,” a police officer said.

According to the FIR, a doctor at the hospital informed police that “the victim died after falling from a height”.

An ASI-rank officer had attended the call, following which he reached the site and found that the main doors of the plant were locked, police said.

“The plant was closed as it was Sunday. There was just one worker, the victim, at the plant. He was not tasked with maintenance, but was called to clean the facility,” said a police officer.

With no eyewitnesses in the case, police have not been able to ascertain the exact sequence of events and the circumstances leading to his fall into the cement mixer.

Police then ascertained the location of the victim’s house near Dharamkanta area in Mundka. Through local enquiries, police contacted the police station in Dharbhanga, where his parents live.

In the meantime, the man’s body was shifted to Sanjay Gandhi hospital mortuary, where his post-mortem was conducted.

Police have not yet received the report, but said that the owner and the workers at the plant will be questioned so they can shed more light on the circumstances leading to the death.

