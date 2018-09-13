Delhi: 35-year-old policeman shot dead near home, probe on

DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said a case of murder has been registered. (File) DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said a case of murder has been registered. (File)

A 35-year-old Delhi Police head constable was allegedly shot dead near his residence in southeast Delhi’s Jaitapur area Tuesday night, police said, adding that they are trying to identify and nab the attacker. DCP (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said a case of murder has been registered.

The incident took place between 11 pm and 11.30 pm Tuesday, when Ram Awtar Kholwar was found unconscious a few meters away from his residence in Jaitapur. A neighbour spotted him on the road with his bike parked on the roadside and informed his family, following which he was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. Doctors found he had a bullet wound at the right side of abdomen, police said.

“Kholwar was on his motorcycle and was going to the market,” said a police officer, adding that they suspect the role of a known person behind the attack, but the victim’s family does not suspect any personal enmity. Since it was dark and no CCTV camera was installed at the spot, police are looking for eyewitnesses.

Kholwar was a native of Rajasthan and lived in Delhi with his wife and two kids. He had joined the Delhi Police in January 2003 as a constable and had got promoted in 2009. On Tuesday, he had returned home after completing his duty. Prima facie, police have ruled out the possibility of robbery.

Meanwhile, a sub-inspector in plain clothes was allegedly attacked by three bike-borne men Tuesday. According to the FIR, SI Ramrisibou was returning from South Campus police station when his car was stopped by three men who beat him up.

