Delhi: 35-year-old musician held for rape, has two other cases against him

A 35-year-old musician was arrested for allegedly raping a woman at his home in southeast Delhi’s Jangpura. Police said the accused, Sanat Bindra, was arrested near Lajpat Nagar Metro station on Saturday.

According to police, in a case registered in January at Nizamuddin police station, Bindra had allegedly sexually harassed and tortured the woman for seven days and confined her at his home.

Police said the two became friends on social media and had met several times. The woman, in her complaint, told police that Bindra threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the assault. He also recorded the act on his mobile phone. Police tried to contact him, only to discover that he was on the run.

DCP (crime) G Ram Gopal Naik said Bindra has a past police record. He was booked in similar cases in 2009 and 2013, where he allegedly raped women at his home, the DCP added. Police said he was arrested in both cases, but was later released on bail.

Police said that after the third complaint, he was declared a proclaimed offender and a reward of Rs 20,000 was offered for his arrest.

Police said Bindra, who has a diploma in sound engineering, started a music band after school. He also played the keyboard. “He lived alone at the flat following the death of his parents. He would make friends with women on social media and call them to his house, where he would allegedly rape them. This was his modus operandi,” said a police officer.

Police said teams were sent to Manali, Rishikesh and Ghaziabad to look for the accused.

