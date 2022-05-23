scorecardresearch
Monday, May 23, 2022
Delhi: 35-year-old businessman shot in face while resisting robbery bid

The incident happened at Hari Nagar around 11.2o pm On Sunday. Four unknown men tried to snatch the victim's gold chain and fired at him.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
May 23, 2022 12:13:02 pm
After the firing, locals and passersby gathered as Sandhu fell to the ground as the accused escaped from the spot, said the police.

A 35-year-old businessman was allegedly shot in the face by four unknown men while he was resisting a robbery bid at a market in West Delhi’s Hari Nagar on Sunday night. The victim was rushed to a hospital and is stable now, according to the police.

The victim, identified as Pradeep Singh Sandhu of Hari Nagar, was walking with his brother-in-law and eating ice-cream when the accused accosted him in a car, said the police. They stopped the victim, tried to snatch his gold chain and later fired at him around 11.20 pm, added the police.

Deputy commissioner of police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said: “Sandhu was having ice-cream with his brother-in-law Simarjeet near the Hari Nagar clock tower when 4 men in a car tried to snatch his gold chain and bracelet. They fired at Sandhu and a bullet hit his cheek.”

“We have sent multiple teams to check CCTVs in the area. Dump data is also being scrutinised. We have deployed sources and informers as well,” said the DCP.

A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections of robbery, assault, arms act and others has been registered against unknown persons.

