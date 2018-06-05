Delhi: 34-yr-old held for molesting woman, say police

The woman alleged that she was going to the market to buy groceries Sunday when he started misbehaving with her. The woman alleged that she was going to the market to buy groceries Sunday when he started misbehaving with her.

Delhi Police arrested a 34-year-old man for allegedly molesting a woman in west Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh area. The incident came to light on Sunday after the woman approached police alleging that she was molested by the accused, Manoj Kumar, who is a known criminal.

The woman alleged that she was going to the market to buy groceries Sunday when he started misbehaving with her. “He allegedly molested her, and when she screamed, he threatened her with dire consequences,” a senior police officer said.

On the basis of the woman’s complaint, an FIR was registered under IPC sections 354 (molestation), 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-D (stalking), 506 (threatening), 323 (causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) at Punjabi Bagh police station. The accused was arrested from his residence, the officer added.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App