Delhi: 33 years after armed robbery, tip-off leads police to 3 accused

As per the NCRB, criminal proceedings against 156 juveniles were pending since 2018 and 208 juveniles were apprehended in 2019.

Thirty-three years after a group of 20-25 men held a family in Nuh hostage and looted their home of all valuables, and shot dead one person who tried to put up a fight, police have arrested three of the men involved in the crime.

According to police, the incident took place on the night of August 30, 1987, in Pinangwan block of Nuh, when 20-25 men, armed with sticks and guns, barged into the home of moneylender Swamiram and held eight members of his family hostage.

The accused allegedly gathered up all the gold and silver in the house — amounting to over 100 kg, said police — and any cash they could find. When a neighbour, identified as Jagdish, tried to put up a fight, the accused allegedly shot and killed him.

An FIR had been lodged at Punhana police station under relevant sections of the IPC and the Arms Act, and two of the men allegedly involved in the incident were arrested the following day. In the years since, however, no arrests were made in the case. All the other accused had also been declared proclaimed offenders by a district court in January 1988, said police, adding that 10 of the accused have since died.

“The accused were arrested on the basis of a tip-off received from a source on October 10 that three men, Yaseen, Manjoor, and Babu, who are absconding in a case registered in 1987, were residing in UP’s Bulandshahr,” said Vivek Chaudhary, DSP (Punhana).

“The three men are all above 60… it appears they were involved in crimes earlier but have, for several years, been earning money through farming,” said the DSP.

For the family, the arrests bring little relief. Swamiram’s son Naresh Singla said his family went through a difficult financial period and spent 20 years trying to repay the people whose belongings had been taken from their home.

“These arrests more than 30 years later make little difference to us. We have already endured what we had to endure,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd