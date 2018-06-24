Delhi: 33-year-old mechanic stabbed to death

Police said the victim was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital, where a post-mortem examination was conducted. (Representational) Police said the victim was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital, where a post-mortem examination was conducted. (Representational)

Anshuman Singh & Muskan Sethi

A 35-year-old mechanic, Manoj Kumar, was stabbed to death on Saturday morning in east Delhi’s Ghazipur.

According to police, the accused are yet to be identified. “We have ruled out the robbery angle, and are in the process of identifying the accused,” said DCP (east) Pankaj Kumar Singh.

Aakash, a relative of the victim, said, “Manoj went to fetch water at 6 am from the electronics repair shop where he worked… When he didn’t come back, his wife went looking for him and found him lying in a pool of blood”.

Police said the victim was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital, where a post-mortem examination was conducted.

“There were no eyewitnesses… we are examining footage acquired from the CCTV camera installed near the shop,” said a police officer.

Manoj’s employers, Uttam and Arvind Chauhan, said, “Around 13 people work at the shop. Since Manoj lived very close to the shop, he used to open the shop at 6 am… He was the first one every morning, and maybe that’s why there are no eyewitnesses”.

The victim’s kin claimed that Kumar’s murder was linked with the alleged kidnapping of his younger brother, Mukesh (32).

Manoj’s cousin, Satish, said, “Mukesh had been kidnapped from his house near Pari Chowk in Greater Noida on May 9. Manoj was pushing for the investigation… we think that’s why he was killed”. The dead, who was the sole earning member of his family, is survived by his mother, wife and three children.

(The writers are interns with The Indian Express)

