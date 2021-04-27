Delhi: 32-year-old man arrested for ‘killing’ pregnant wife

A 29-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly shot dead by her husband in Southeast Delhi’s Nizamuddin Tuesday. Police said the deceased, Saina, was eight months pregnant and had recently been granted bail in a drugs case. She received four gunshots, leading to her death. A bullet also hit her friend Shahdat.

Her husband Waseem (32) was arrested.

A video of the incident, caught on a CCTV camera, went viral on social media. The clip shows Waseem standing in front of his house and shooting at his wife, who is seated on a chair. As Shahdat objects, he fires at him as well. Waseem then produces another pistol and fires multiple shots at Saina.

RP Meena, DCP (Southeast) said they received a PCR call at 10.42 am regarding the firing incident. Locals took Saina and Shahdat to Safdarjung hospital, where the former was declared brought dead. Shahadat is undergoing treatment.

A total of five bullets were fired, of which four hit Saina and the other caught Shahadat, police said.

“Saina was arrested last year under sections of NDPS Act. She was caught in a drug-related case and was released on bail Saturday on grounds of pregnancy,” an officer said.

Meena said while Saina was in jail, her husband was having an affair with her sister Rehana. After she was released, Waseem wasn’t able to meet Rehana and, hence, he wanted to “eliminate” his wife, the DCP added.

He killed her around 10 am Tuesday, police said, adding he was nabbed and his weapon seized. The sleuths said he works as a financier.