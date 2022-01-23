Delhi: 32-bed Covid-19 isolation facility set up in JNU campus

A 32-bed Covid isolation centre for students and campus residents has been set up inside Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in the national capital, following the Delhi government’s health department order on January 21.

The centre set up in one of the residential hostels at JNU is linked to the Delhi government’s Pt. Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital, which will provide manpower, logistics, consumables and medicines. It will be monitored by the New Delhi District Administration.

The JNU students’ union (JNUSU) has been demanding that a Covid care centre be set up on the campus, saying multiple students on campus had been infected with coronavirus disease in the ongoing third wave of the pandemic.

Delhi News | Follow for all latest updates here

On May 13, 2021, in the midst of the second wave, the Delhi High Court had also directed the JNU administration to set up a Covid care centre on campus.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday reported 11,486 fresh cases of Covid-19 and 45 related deaths even as the positivity rate dropped slightly to 16.36 per cent. It was 18.04 per cent on Friday.

Saturday’s deaths were the highest single-day toll due to Covid-19 this month.