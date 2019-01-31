Delhi: 30-yr-old who ‘raped’ 4 minor girls arrested

Two days after a three-year-old girl was allegedly raped in the Eastern range, Delhi Police has arrested a 30-year-old man for the crime. Police said he has also admitted to allegedly raping three more girls.

Advertising

“We have found Manish Chaddha’s involvement in three more cases. He was produced before a Delhi court and sent to 14-day judicial custody,” said DCP (east) Jasmeet Singh.

Police are likely to conduct his psychological test in the coming days, and are probing his involvement in other cases that may have gone unreported.

On Monday, Chaddha allegedly tried to lure the victim, who was playing outside her home, on the pretext of giving Rs 50. When she refused, he forcibly took her to an isolated terrace of a nearby building and allegedly raped her. “She started screaming and he allegedly tried to strangle her… He fled when he heard someone coming. The girl told her parents,” said a police officer.

During investigation, they found a Scooty outside the building where the incident took place. “With help from the transport authority, we found that the vehicle belonged to Chaddha. A raid was conducted and he was arrested from his Shakarpur home,” said the officer.

Chaddha eventually confessed police claimed. “In the last one-and-a-half months, he revealed that he allegedly raped two minors in two separate areas in the Eastern range. He also confessed to raping a minor last year. Footage from one of the crime scenes put him at the spot,” said the officer.

Police said Chaddha, a Class X dropout, lives with his mother, who gifted the Scooty to him. “He said he would keep a lookout for children who were alone and lure them,” police claimed, adding that objectionable video clips were found on his phone.

According to police, a special team of around 100 police personnel was formed to probe two rapes that were reported in the Eastern range in the past month.

Advertising

“Investigators found CCTV footage but were unable to ascertain the man’s identity. They conducted door-to-door verification in nearby areas to make profiles of youths who live there,” police said.