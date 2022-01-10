Delhi: 30-year-old paralysed man beaten to death by father

A 30-year-old man suffering from quadriplegia (paralysis from the neck down) was allegedly beaten to death by his father in Delhi’s Bharat Nagar on Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Paramjeet Singh, had been bedridden for more than 14 years, said the police. His father Ajmer Singh has been booked for murder and apprehended, said Usha Rangnani, deputy commissioner of police (northwest).

The police said they received a call around 1.24 pm from Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital. “Singh was taken to the hospital by his family members. The doctors declared him brought dead. The body was shifted to BJRM hospital for an autopsy,” said the police.

During the enquiry, Singh’s sister Rekha told the police that she went to meet her father and brother on Sunday morning but found Singh in an injured condition. Singh told her that their father Ajmer Singh had come home drunk late on Saturday night and thrashed him with a wooden stick.

Though Rekha took Singh to the hospital, he succumbed to the injuries. A complaint was lodged after the police recorded Rekha’s statement.