Delhi: 30-year-old man jumps to death from Mayur Vihar flyover

A 30-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the Mayur Vihar flyover in east Delhi on Friday, police said.

The victim, Saurabh, a BTech graduate, was reportedly upset over not finding a job. Police have shifted his body to a local mortuary for post-mortem, after which it will be handed over to the family.

A PCR call about the incident was made at 10 am following which a police team was dispatched to the spot. They initially thought it might have been an accident, but later found that Saurabh jumped from the flyover.

Police then traced his rented accommodation in east Delhi’s New Ashok Nagar, where they found a diary in which he wrote about how frustrating it was to find a job.

They also contacted his family in Bihar. “His family also told us that he was upset but did not think that he would actually kill himself,” said a senior police officer.

The victim hailed from Bhojpur in Bihar.