Delhi: 30 squats = 1 platform ticket at ISBT station

A passenger performs squats at Anand Vihar ISBT station, Friday. Passengers will get a free platform ticket, which costs Rs 10, if they perform 30 squats. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra) A passenger performs squats at Anand Vihar ISBT station, Friday. Passengers will get a free platform ticket, which costs Rs 10, if they perform 30 squats. (Express Photo: Amit Mehra)

Thirty squats can now earn you a platform ticket worth Rs 10 at Anand Vihar ISBT station, in an initiative aimed at promoting fitness. This is possible thanks to a new machine — equipped with sensors and cameras.

“This is part of the Fit India Movement, and is the first to be installed at any railway station in India,” said Manoj K Singh, senior manager of business operations at UDS, which manages the station. The machine costs Rs 3.1 lakh.

