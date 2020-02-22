Delhi: 30 squats = 1 platform ticket at ISBT station

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: February 22, 2020 2:52:45 am
Thirty squats can now earn you a platform ticket worth Rs 10 at Anand Vihar ISBT station, in an initiative aimed at promoting fitness. This is possible thanks to a new machine — equipped with sensors and cameras.
“This is part of the Fit India Movement, and is the first to be installed at any railway station in India,” said Manoj K Singh, senior manager of business operations at UDS, which manages the station. The machine costs Rs 3.1 lakh.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.