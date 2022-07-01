Delhi: 30 rescued after portion of building collapses in Paharganj

At least 30 people were rescued after a portion of a building in Central Delhi’s Paharganj area collapsed on Thursday.

Officials at the Paharganj police station said that they received a PCR call at about 5 pm over the incident near 6 Tooti Chowk. They added that it was discovered that the front of an old building in Paharganj’s Katra Ram Gali had collapsed.

In visuals from the scene, chunks of brick and masonry are seen scattered in a narrow alleyway, while beams of metal stick out of the rubble.

The police said that about eight to ten families, or at least thirty people, were inside the building at the time. However, they were rescued without any injuries or deaths, or any loss of property.

According to Shweta Chauhan, DCP (Central), “About eight to ten families, at least 30 people, were rescued from inside the building with the help of the Delhi Fire Service and BSES.”

DCP Chauhan added that the adjacent buildings in Paharganj’s Katra Ram Gali were also in bad condition.

The officials added that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi had been asked to survey the buildings and evacuate the families living in them to avoid accidents in the future. They added that in the meantime, the premises have been blocked off.