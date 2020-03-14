Delhi: Three PFI members get bail, investigating officer pulled up

(Left) PFI chief Parvez Ahmed and (far right) secretary Mohd Iliyas were arrested on Wednesday night. (Source: ANI) (Left) PFI chief Parvez Ahmed and (far right) secretary Mohd Iliyas were arrested on Wednesday night. (Source: ANI)

A Delhi court granted bail to Popular Front of India (PFI) president, its secretary and a member who were accused by the Delhi Police Crime Branch of allegedly inciting the communal riots in Northeast Delhi last month.

Metropolitan Magistrate Prabhdeep Kaur, while granting bail to Parvez Ahmed, Mohd Iliyas and Mohd Danish, pulled up the case’s investigating officer for not offering bail in the first instance.

The arrest came days after an FIR was registered under IPC sections 147 (punishment for rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

The court, in its order, said, “The offences punishable under IPC sections 147/148 are bailable and consequently the offences under IPC sections 149/120 become bailable in nature. It is a settled principle that in bailable offences, it is the duty of the IO to offer bail to the accused at first instance. There is no explanation by the IO as to why he did not offer bail to the accused at first instance as per constitutional and procedural mandate.”

The court granted bail to the accused upon furnishing a personal bond and surety bond of the sum of Rs 30,000 each, with conditions that they cooperate with police, and not flee the country, contact witnesses or tamper with evidence.

Police had moved an application seeking six-day custody of the accused, claiming that three PFI members were “involved in the conspiracy of communal riots, which caused the death of 50 innocent persons and injuries to approximately 300 people” and their custody was important to unearth the conspiracy.

Police, in their remand application, claimed that “the communal riots in Delhi were planned, and the same was hatched by Umar Khalid, a student of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and all his assistants, all linked to different groups. As per the pre-planned conspiracy… Khalid gave provocative speeches at various places and appealed to the minority gathering to block roads and public places during the visit of (US President) Donald Trump… so the propaganda may be flashed at an international platform that minorities in India are being tortured.”

The remand stated that to achieve this objective, “firearms, acid and other dangerous articles” were used, and women and children were sent to block the Jafrabad Metro station.

The accused were represented by their lawyers, Rizwan Ahmad and S M Bhardwaj, who submitted that the accused were taken into custody by concealment of the fact that the “offences involved are bailable in nature and the court, by oversight, granted police custody, which is bad in law and against the right of life provided under law”.

