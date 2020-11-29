Delhi: 3 office buildings to come up at IGNCA plot

Under the new plan, the IGNCA will be shifted to another location, while the National Museum will move to North and South Block, which is a high-security area and so intimidating.

Three buildings of the Central Secretariat will come up at what is currently the plot of the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), which will be demolished for the ambitious Central Vista Project (CVP), officials have said. The plot is spread over approximately 25 acres.

The Indian Express had reported that the IGNCA will be temporarily shifted to the Janpath Hotel, which is currently undergoing renovations, expected to be completed by February-March next year.

Ten office buildings or complexes will constitute the Central Secretariat, as per the CVP plan, and three of these will come up on the plot where IGNCA currently is. Located on Rajpath, it is among the capital’s most prime locations.

“The planning and construction of the project is being done in a phased manner. Once the ministries shift to these new buildings, the older Bhawans there will be demolished for construction of new buildings. Therefore, offices will not need to shift to alternative areas,” said an official.

The three office buildings will have ground-plus-six floors and two basements. As per the initial plan submitted by the HCP Design, Planning And Management Pvt Ltd, the office buildings were to be either G+7 or G+8 floors. In the initial plan, the offices were to have glass and steel interiors to allow light to enter, a courtyard, and an exterior facade matching that of the Central Vista area, with heights lower than the India Gate.

The IGNCA was launched in 1985 by the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. A design competition was held for its design, and Professor Ralph Lerner, an American architect, won the award. The competition had received 194 entries from across the world.

