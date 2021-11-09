Delhi: 3 men on bike shoot at police outside AIIMS, arrested

Three men were arrested after a brief exchange of fire with a Delhi Police patrolling team near the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in South Delhi on Tuesday morning, said the police.

The men on a bike allegedly fired at the police party and tried to escape. In retaliation, the police fired two rounds, injuring one of the accused. No cops were injured, added the police.

The incident took place around 3-4 am at Kidwai Nagar near AIIMS, said the police. A patrolling team deployed at Kotla Mubarakpur spotted three men on a bike and signalled them to stop.

“We suspected their activities and wanted to check but they did not stop and the rider accelerated. The police team chased them and one of the men pulled out a pistol and started firing at us. In retaliatory firing, the pillion rider was shot in the leg. All three were overpowered and arrested,” said DCP (south) Benita Mary Jaiker.

The men were identified as Abhi Sourav, Gurudev Singh and a juvenile. The police recovered a pistol from their possession. They were taken to AIIMS trauma centre for treatment and the police are checking their criminal history.