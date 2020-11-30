Delhi: 3 men held for breaking into govt flat, targeted doc last month

A senior officer said the trio had also targeted the house of a doctor from Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on Shahjahan Road last month. Representational image)

Three men were arrested for allegedly breaking into a vacant government flat in Tilak Marg Saturday evening.

Police said they were locked from outside by one of the neighbours who heard a commotion in the house and got suspicious.

According to police, the accused were allegedly targeting vacant government flats on Shahjahan Road and other nearby areas for theft.

A senior officer said the trio had also targeted the house of a doctor from Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on Shahjahan Road last month.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Dr Eish Singhal identified the arrested men as Divyanshu Thakur (23), Aman Kumar (24) and Rajiv Chauhan (23). “Aman’s father is a class IV employee in NDMC, while the fathers of the other two accused are daily wagers,” said the DCP.

The incident came to light on Saturday when a PCR call was received from Dr Bhagu Lal, who lives on Pandara Road, who claimed that some unidentified persons barged into a ground floor house, which also houses a CGHS dispensary, following which he had locked the door from outside.

“Police immediately rushed to the spot and met Lal before detaining the accused. It came to light that the trio were trying to steal water taps and electrical goods. They were later arrested. Aman was earlier arrested in 2018 from South Delhi’s Lodhi Colony in a similar case,” a senior police officer said.

During investigation, police came to know that the accused were targeting government flats over the last few weeks after conducting a recce in the area.

“On October 31, they barged into a 59-year-old RML doctor’s house at Shahjahan Road when she was sleeping and decamped with her mobile phone and other belongings. During questioning, they admitted to their involvement in several cases. Police are verifying these claims before making their arrest in these cases as well,” a police officer said.

