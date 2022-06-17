Delhi: 3 men get into scuffle with PCR staff, try to snatch keys

Three men were booked for allegedly getting into a scuffle with PCR staff. The incident occurred on June 15. Police said the accused also allegedly attempted to snatch the keys of a police van.

Priyanka Kashyap, DCP (East), said, “The accused were medically examined and their blood alcohol levels were positive. They have been booked under appropriate sections.”

Police said the accused fled on a two-wheeler when staff tried to stop them, after which two of them fell off the vehicle.

However, a purported video of the incident shows two accused on a two-wheeler being pushed by police and they fall on the road.

DCP Kashyap said, “We are conducting an enquiry into the video doing the rounds on social media and will issue an update once it is done.”