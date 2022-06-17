scorecardresearch
Friday, June 17, 2022
Delhi: 3 men get into scuffle with PCR staff, try to snatch keys

Priyanka Kashyap, DCP (East), said, "The accused were medically examined and their blood alcohol levels were positive. They have been booked under appropriate sections."

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 17, 2022 7:56:00 am
Police said the accused fled on a two-wheeler when staff tried to stop them, after which two of them fell off the vehicle.

Three men were booked for allegedly getting into a scuffle with PCR staff. The incident occurred on June 15. Police said the accused also allegedly attempted to snatch the keys of a police van.

However, a purported video of the incident shows two accused on a two-wheeler being pushed by police and they fall on the road.

DCP Kashyap said, “We are conducting an enquiry into the video doing the rounds on social media and will issue an update once it is done.”

