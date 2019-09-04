Delhi: 3 lakh takers for RFID tags, but only 165 use cashless tech at tolls

More than three lakh radio frequency identification (RFID) tags have been issued by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) as of Tuesday, but only 547 were recharged by commercial vehicle owners for automatic toll deduction at the plazas.

Of those 547 vehicles, only 165 paid the municipal tax and environmental compensation charge (ECC) using the RFID system, said SDMC additional commissioner Randhir Sahay. SDMC and the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA), who are steering the RFID project, Tuesday launched a website and mobile app for pre-registration of the tags and recharging them through netbanking or mobile wallets.

“The objective is to do away with long queues at plazas. It’s crucial that people recharge their tags and not make payments in cash, so they can cross the plazas in two-three seconds,” said Sahay.

On-site payment booths have been set up at 28 locations near tolls, where vehicle owners can recharge tags through cash or card payments. After midnight on September 13, cash toll payment will not be accepted at any of the 13 plazas where the RFID system is in place, and vehicles will also not be allowed to pass through.