Delhi: 3 injured in fire at hotel in Shakarpur area

Three people were injured after a fire broke out inside a hotel in Delhi’s Shakarpur area early on Sunday.

Fire officials said many guests were staying in the six-storey hotel but most were evacuated in time. The incident took place at around 5 am at Sai Bhawan Hotel near Shakarpur metro station.

Atul Garg, the chief of Delhi Fire Services, said, “We received a call about the fire and rushed four fire tenders to the spot. The fire originated from the electric meter and shaft and had spread to the upper floors. Our team immediately responded and all guests and staff were evacuated.”

The firemen controlled the blazes at 6.50 am and cooling operation has been initiated.

Those injured have been identified as Irfan (18), Ruksaan (20) and Sagar Rai (25).

Officials said the hotel is located in a narrow lane with no fire exits or fire equipment in the building.

“The cause of the fire isn’t known but it was spreading fast and there was a lot of smoke. The hotel doesn’t have a non-objection certificate from us and is an unsafe property for people to stay in. The incident could have led to casualties,” Garg added.

In August, a fire had broken out inside an Oyo hotel in Dwarka killing a minor and a 21-year-old man. That establishment, too, did not have an NOC and the owner was booked for negligence.