Delhi: 3 including hospital supervisor held for stealing, selling oxygen cylinders

Three men, including a 32-year-old supervisor of a private hospital, have been arrested for allegedly stealing oxygen cylinders from the hospital and selling it to Covid-19 patients in desperate need of oxygen supply at a high price.

Officials at Rajouri Garden police station have recovered eight oxygen cylinders from their possession and the trio used to charge Rs 28,000 to 35,000 for one oxygen cylinder.

Investigation has revealed that one of them owns a glass factory and has a few cylinders. The factory owner would give the cylinder to his accomplice who is employed at Konarc hospital, Nangloi who would then refill the same from the hospital’s stock and sell it out to relatives of patients at exorbitant rates.

Police said the accused have been identified as Navratan Parik, who is a supervisor of Konarc hospital, Mohit Kumar (28) and Sandeep Kumar (30).

“A special team of West district police received information that one Mohit would come near Rajdhani College to deliver an oxygen cylinder after striking a deal with relatives of a Covid patient. Acting on this input, a trap was laid and Mohit was arrested when he came to deliver an oxygen cylinder in an auto-rickshaw. Mohit too revealed the names of the two accomplices – Parik and Sandeep and both were arrested,” a senior police officer said.

Parik told police that his friend Sandeep owns the factory with five to six oxygen cylinders.

“Sandeep sold his oxygen cylinders to Mohit and they approached Parik to refill the cylinders. Parik obliged by including those cylinders too while refilling the cylinders of the hospital. After refilling, he returns the cylinders to his friends, who were selling illegally to patients at a high cost,” an investigation officer said.

An FIR has been registered against the trio at Rajouri Garden police station.