scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 05, 2022

Delhi: 3 held, woman apprehended in extortion cases

On October 28, police said she insisted on meeting him and sent an auto with her relative to bring him to an office.

In the second case, a hardware businessman claimed he had been extorted of Rs 10 lakh by a woman with a further demand for Rs 1 crore.

Three men were arrested and a 22-year-old woman was apprehended in two separate cases of extortion.

The first case came to light after a timber businessman registered a case on Friday. DCP (Northeast) Sanjay Sain, “The businessman said he had been receiving calls for the last 3-4 months from a woman, asking to meet in connection with his business. When he met her, she asked for a job as she was a widow with three children and also introduced one of her relatives to him.”

On October 28, police said she insisted on meeting him and sent an auto with her relative to bring him to an office. The DCP said there, they allegedly began removing his clothes and threatened him when he resisted. Six-seven men impersonating policemen then reached the spot, allegedly took videos of him, beat him up and took his money. He was threatened at gunpoint for Rs 20 lakh at gunpoint by one of the men, police said. Three of the accused were arrested on Saturday morning.

In the second case, a hardware businessman claimed he had been extorted of Rs 10 lakh by a woman with a further demand for Rs 1 crore.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Two-finger test’, Delhi...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — ‘Two-finger test’, Delhi...
Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf & other tales: How seasoned pro out-thought...Premium
Virat Kohli vs Haris Rauf & other tales: How seasoned pro out-thought...
Enough machines, but many take the easy way out by setting fields on firePremium
Enough machines, but many take the easy way out by setting fields on fire
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weaponsPremium
What international jurisprudence says about the use of nuclear weapons
More from Delhi

The complainant said he came in contact with the accused woman in 2020. Later, he claimed, she started demanding money from him on various pretexts. After taking a total of Rs 10 lakh from him, police said she allegedly threatened him to either register his property in her name or pay her Rs 10 crore. She was apprehended by police.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-11-2022 at 05:24:01 am
Next Story

Air pollution in Delhi-NCR: Noida Police issues traffic advisory for vehicles

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 05: Latest News
Advertisement