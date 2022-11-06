Delhi: 3 held, woman apprehended in extortion cases

Three men were arrested and a 22-year-old woman was apprehended in two separate cases of extortion.

The first case came to light after a timber businessman registered a case on Friday. DCP (Northeast) Sanjay Sain, “The businessman said he had been receiving calls for the last 3-4 months from a woman, asking to meet in connection with his business. When he met her, she asked for a job as she was a widow with three children and also introduced one of her relatives to him.”

On October 28, police said she insisted on meeting him and sent an auto with her relative to bring him to an office. The DCP said there, they allegedly began removing his clothes and threatened him when he resisted. Six-seven men impersonating policemen then reached the spot, allegedly took videos of him, beat him up and took his money. He was threatened at gunpoint for Rs 20 lakh at gunpoint by one of the men, police said. Three of the accused were arrested on Saturday morning.

In the second case, a hardware businessman claimed he had been extorted of Rs 10 lakh by a woman with a further demand for Rs 1 crore.

The complainant said he came in contact with the accused woman in 2020. Later, he claimed, she started demanding money from him on various pretexts. After taking a total of Rs 10 lakh from him, police said she allegedly threatened him to either register his property in her name or pay her Rs 10 crore. She was apprehended by police.