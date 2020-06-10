Delhi: 3 held for robbing pilot, used to be part of ‘thak-thak gang’

The accused robbed the pilot near the IIT flyover. The accused robbed the pilot near the IIT flyover.

Three men were arrested by Southwest district police for allegedly robbing a pilot with SpiceJet airlines near the IIT flyover last week. Initial investigation revealed they were earlier part of a Thak Thak gang — whose modus operandi involved stealing from cars by getting the driver out on the pretext of checking his vehicle or distracting him — but couldn’t commit crimes during the lockdown. So they switched to armed robberies, said police.

DCP (Southwest) Devender Arya said the arrested men have been identified as Rahul Aiyyapa (24), P Silva (22) and Aashish (24). “They allegedly robbed a private airline pilot at gunpoint on June 2 and attacked him with a knife when he tried to resist,” he said. Police are conducting raids to nab their remaining associates.

The incident took place around 1 am on June 3 when the pilot, Yuvraj Singh Tewatia, was on his way to the IGI Airport from Faridabad in an office cab. In his written complaint to police, Tewatia said he was going to catch a Delhi-Mumbai flight, set to take off at 3 am, when a group of bikers blocked the road. The men were masked, the pilot claimed, and they allegedly broke all windows. He claimed he was robbed of Rs 10,000 and sustained minor injuries to his leg.

“Police scanned the dump data – a mass collection of mobile phone data from nearby spots of crime scenes – to ascertain a common link. They found one common number, registered in the name of Rahul, a resident of Madangir. Police in the meantime, also scanned data of jail releases and found that one of the accused, Silva, got out on parole on May 20 from Tihar Jail,” said a senior police officer.

A raid was conducted and the accused were arrested from their homes.

“During questioning, Rahul disclosed that he hails from Chennai but had been living in Madangir since childhood. He formed his own Thak-Thak gang and started committing thefts by breaking window panes of cars parked outside shopping malls and other isolated stretches. Silva told police that he was arrested on March 2 in a snatching case from Ambedkar Nagar area, and released on parole on April 21. His wife had given birth to a girl before his arrest and he had to fulfill family demands… so he joined Rahul’s gang after coming out on parole,” said the officer.

On Wednesday evening, the pilot, Tewatia, tweeted, “Great news! Attackers arrested, justice would be served soon! Sensational efforts towards nailing the case in a matter of five days”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.