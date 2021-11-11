Delhi: 3 held for importing drugs worth Rs 35 lakhs through darknet

The Delhi Police Crime Branch on Monday arrested three men with imported marijuana that was ordered online from the darknet. In the last four months, the accused allegedly ordered over 5-6 kgs of marijuana from the US to sell it to the drug peddlers in the Delhi-NCR region.

The accused were caught with a consignment of 1.8 kgs imported marijuana worth Rs 35 lakhs. Police said the accused were making payments through bitcoin so that the transactions couldn’t be linked to them. An ounce of the drugs was being sold at Rs 40,000-Rs 50,000 in India.

The accused identified as Karan Sajnani (24), Priyansh (22) and Sajeev Mishra (39) were arrested on Monday after the police raided their apartment in Shalimar Bagh.

A team led by ACP Arvind Kumar received information that some people are ordering drugs with the help of sellers in the US on the darknet. Upon investigation, the police found that the accused were receiving the parcels through DHL International services in Delhi.

Alok Kumar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) said, “The recovered drugs are fine-quality Canadian marijuana imported from the US. On Monday, the team went to raid the apartment in Shalimar Bagh and arrested the accused with the drugs”

Since the darknet can only be accessed with a specific network configuration, it becomes hard to trace the users involved, said the police. The drugs were “tightly-packed” so that X-rays and other scanners couldn’t trace them. “We found that the sellers in the US were vacuum packing the drugs which made them undetectable when passed through scanners,” said an officer.

During interrogation, police found that Karan had contacted his friend in the United States to parcel the drugs while Priyansh was helping him. “Their other friend, Pankaj lives in the US and was earlier doing these deals with him. However, three months ago, Pankaj cheated the duo and didn’t share the profits equally. The men then contacted other people on the darknet and ordered drugs. They were selling it to drug peddlers in Paschim Vihar,” said the JCP.

Karan’s family deals in cars and Priyansh’s family runs a tour and travels company. The accused were using a self-destructing messaging app to hide their transaction and deals online.

“They contacted Mishra to help them with the delivery. The consignments were delivered at Mishra’s relative’s place. they were approaching sellers in the US and communicating with them on the Wickr app where texts get deleted in three days. They were using bitcoins and crypto-currency for easy payment in the US and to avoid suspicion in India,” said an officer.