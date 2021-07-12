Delhi: 3 held for assaulting man, stealing his phone

The victim tried to resist, but the accused tore his pants and stole his phone and wallet.

Two days after a man was allegedly harassed, beaten up and robbed by unknown men in West Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar, police said they have arrested three men in the matter. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera. The three accused caught the victim near an eatery Friday night and allegedly started punching him. The victim tried to resist, but the accused tore his pants and stole his phone and wallet.

DCP (West) Urvija Goel said, “Our team traced one of the accused’s scooter and identified the men,” Found in Khayala, the accused, Lakhvinder Singh, Deepak and Aakash, tried to flee on their scooter but the team overpowered them, police said.