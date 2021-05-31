Delhi: 3 e-rickshaw drivers arrested for ‘beating’ man to death

Three e-rickshaw drivers have been arrested for allegedly beating a 32-year-old man to death after they caught him trying to escape from their house after stealing money and phones, police said. The incident took place in Southwest Delhi’s Palam village.

Initial investigation has revealed that the men held the victim hostage for around three hours and assaulted him with sticks before letting him go.

DCP (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh identified the accused as Mohd Sabir (30), Ram Sevak Yadav (42) and Chaman Ray (53). “On May 30, we received a PCR call that one Nand Kishore was lying in an unconscious condition in Sadh Nagar area. We shifted him to a hospital,” he said. Kishore was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

The DCP said a FIR was registered and a team comprising Inspector Yogesh Kumar and SHO Parash Nath Verma was formed. Singh said the team scanned CCTV cameras and found the victim had boarded an autorickshaw before succumbing to his injuries in the vehicle.

“Our team reached the spot and found blood spots on the street, and traced it to a house which was locked. A forensic crime team visited the house and found that the floor had been mopped, but some blood spots were noticed in the gallery. All six adjacent rooms were also found locked,” he said.

Police suspected that the crime took place in the house, where the accused lived. With the help of technical surveillance, they traced the location of the accused and arrested them. “During questioning, the men told police that they were sleeping in their room when they heard some commotion and found the victim trying to escape,” an officer said.