Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018

Delhi: 3 dead, one constable injured in Mianwali gang war

According to reports, one of the deceased, Bhupendra, had several criminal cases registered against him.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 1, 2017 11:27:40 am
delhi gang war, delhi shooting, delhi, delhi gang war shooting, mianwali gang war, mianwali shooting, delhi news, indian express news Delhi shooting: Some unidentified met shot at the car in Mianwali. (Source: ANI_News/Twitter)
Related News

Three people, including a Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector, were killed and a constable injured late Sunday night in Delhi’s Mianwali area, reported ANI. According to reports, one of the deceased, 38-year-old PP Bhupendra alias Monu Dariya Pur, had several criminal cases registered against him.

The incident took place at around 11.20 pm on Sunday in Paschim Vihar when Bhupendra was sitting in his car with his friend Arun, Personal Security Officer Vijay and a constable Kuldeep. Some unidentified men in a car and motorcycles fired Bhupendra and others at the killing three at the spot. Kuldeep, who sustained bullet injuries on his right arm, was later rushed to the hospital for immediate treatment.

A probe into the matter is currently underway. Over 30 empty catridges were found on the spot.

More details are awaited.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now