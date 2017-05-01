Delhi: 3 dead, one constable injured in Mianwali gang war

Delhi shooting: Some unidentified met shot at the car in Mianwali. (Source: ANI_News/Twitter) Delhi shooting: Some unidentified met shot at the car in Mianwali. (Source: ANI_News/Twitter)

Three people, including a Delhi Police Assistant Sub-Inspector, were killed and a constable injured late Sunday night in Delhi’s Mianwali area, reported ANI. According to reports, one of the deceased, 38-year-old PP Bhupendra alias Monu Dariya Pur, had several criminal cases registered against him.

The incident took place at around 11.20 pm on Sunday in Paschim Vihar when Bhupendra was sitting in his car with his friend Arun, Personal Security Officer Vijay and a constable Kuldeep. Some unidentified men in a car and motorcycles fired Bhupendra and others at the killing three at the spot. Kuldeep, who sustained bullet injuries on his right arm, was later rushed to the hospital for immediate treatment.

A probe into the matter is currently underway. Over 30 empty catridges were found on the spot.

More details are awaited.

