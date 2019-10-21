Delhi: 3 dead in accidents in Gautam Budh Nagar

Three people died and one person was injured in two separate accidents within 12 hours in different parts of Gautam Budh Nagar district Sunday.

In the first incident, a car flipped after hitting a divider in Noida’s Sector 47 around 4 am. Police said two victims, Anil Sharma (30) and Ajay Chaudhary (34), succumbed to injuries in hospital, while another passenger, Ghanshyam, is in the ICU.

“A police team rushed to the spot and a crane was also called to move the car, a Tata Tiago. No complaint has been received from any family member,” said Navneet Jaswal, SP (City), Gautam Budh Nagar.

Police said the victims were colleagues and worked for a private travel agency in Noida. Ghanshyam’s family told police that the men had gone out of town on official work and were due to return by Monday .

Police found no traces of alcohol in the victims’ blood and believe the person driving fell asleep at the wheel. Anil hailed from Haldwani while Ajay was from Meerut.

In the second incident, a man riding a motorcycle died after a speeding truck hit him near Aditya Thermocol Company in Greater Noida. Police said Indrajeet (34) was returning home to Surajpur when the incident took place at 10 am. The driver fled while the truck, with a UP licence plate, was seized.

Indrajeet hailed from Bihar and was working as an assistant in the chambers of a lawyer.