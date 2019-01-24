Delhi: 3 dead as cars go up in flames after crash

Three people were charred to death and two others injured after a Ford EcoSport and an Omni van collided and burst into flames at the Anand Vihar flyover in Shahdara district Wednesday evening. The victims have been identified as Shamshad Ahmad (28) and Abdul, who were in the Omni, and Garv Sehgal (30), who was in the EcoSport.

“The incident took place between 6 pm and 6.15 pm. The EcoSport collided head on with the Omni after it jumped from the adjacent carriageway. Both vehicles caught fire. We are ascertaining the exact sequence of events,” said Meghna Yadav, DCP (Shahdara).

Akshay Jain (21), who was in the EcoSport, is “seriously injured,” said police, adding that another passenger in the Omni, Imran (28), was also hurt.

“We received a call at 6.42 pm about the collision at Anand Vihar. We dispatched two fire tenders. The fire was put out by 7.20 pm,” said Atul Garg, chief of Delhi Fire Services.

The five men were rushed to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where three were declared dead on arrival. “Shamshad, Abdul and Imran, are from northeast Delhi’s Old Mustafabad. Sehgal was a resident of Krishna Nagar, while Jain lives in Savita Vihar. Their identities are being cross-checked,” said Yadav.

Of the two survivors, Yadav said, Imran was fit to give a statement, which will be recorded shortly to understand the sequence of events.

“We don’t know where the two cars were headed so far. An investigation is on,” the DCP added.