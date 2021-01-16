Delhi: 3 civil volunteers held for issuing fake Covid challans, pocketing cash

In his complaint, the victim said he was sitting in Talkatora Garden with a friend, when three civil defence volunteers allegedly fined them Rs 2,000 each for not wearing masks. (Representational)

Three civil defence volunteers have been arrested from North Avenue for allegedly issuing fake Covid-19 challans and obtaining penalty amounts in their Paytm accounts.

DCP (New Delhi) Dr Eish Singhal said the accused — Sunny (19), Yashwant Rathi (21) and Lucky (20) — are posted in the office of SDM (New Delhi), Jamnagar House. “They used to issue fake Covid-19 challans to people visiting Talkatora Garden. The matter came to notice on December 31, when a Shakarpur resident was issued a fake challan by the accused,” he said.

In his complaint, the victim said he was sitting in Talkatora Garden with a friend, when three civil defence volunteers allegedly fined them Rs 2,000 each for not wearing masks.

As the complainant did not have Rs 4,000 cash, he paid them via Paytm, police said. He, however, got suspicious over the authenticity of the challan and later approached police.

Singhal said, “We conducted a detailed inquiry and sought details of the alleged Paytm beneficiary. We got to know that the alleged mobile number was registered in the SDM office in Sunny’s name.”

During the course of inquiry, it was revealed that the challan was not issued from SDM office and was found to be fake.

“All the three Civil Defence volunteers posted in SDM Office, Jamnagar House, were identified and arrested with the help of technical surveillance as well as local information,” he added.

During questioning, they confessed to having issued four such fake Covid-19 challans, police said.