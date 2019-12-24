Delhi: 3 children among 9 dead in Rohini blaze

A case was registered against unknown persons under various sections. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) A case was registered against unknown persons under various sections. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Nine persons, including three children, died Monday after a fire broke out inside a three-storey building in Rohini, which housed a cloth godown on the ground floor. The building is located in an unauthorised colony, and the blaze is believed to have begun from the godown.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) deployed nine fire tenders and pulled out 12 persons from the building, of whom only three survived.

DFS director Atul Garg said, “We received a call about a fire inside a house around 12.30 am. When we reached the spot, we found a godown that was gutted. Firemen along with the locals rescued three persons from the rooftop. The deceased were on the first and second floors.”

A DFS officer said, “We were told the fire was in a house. After we saw the godown, extra fire tenders were called in. This delayed rescue. The building had a single entrance. Due to the explosion of a cylinder on the second floor, half of the staircase was damaged and couldn’t be accessed. We entered the building through the neighbour’s house. The raw material in the godown created a lot of smoke and it was difficult to control the fire. The fire was doused at 3.50 am.”

The building is owned by an accountant named Amarnath Jha, who lived on the second floor with his family but was reportedly in Haridwar at the time of the incident.

“Prima facie, the fire started due to a short-circuit on the ground floor and spread upwards. A cylinder exploded on the second floor and a portion of the wall collapsed,” an officer said.

A family had been staying on the first floor on rent. The victims on the first floor were identified as Udaykant Chaudhary (33), his wife Muskan (26) and children Anjali (10), Adarsh (7), and a six-month-old baby, Tulsi. The family died due to burn injuries and asphyxiation, said doctors.

Pankaj Chaudhary, Udaykant’s uncle, said, “He had attended the Prime Minister’s rally at Ramlila Ground on Sunday. I received messages from him until midnight. Everything was fine. I am in shock.”

There were seven people on the second floor when the fire broke out. Three of them managed to survive after rushing to the roof. Amarnath’s parents Ram Chander Jha (65), Sudaraya Devi (55), and his sister-in-law Sanju Jha (36) were found dead in one room, while Sanju’s mother Guddan (52) was found dead in another.

Amarnath’s wife Pooja (24), their daughter Aradhya (3), and Sanju’s daughter Somya (10) managed to reach the terrace.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App