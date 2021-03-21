Delhi: 3 beat up man, sexually assault his sister who intervened; held

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by three men after she objected to them beating up her brother. Police said the woman was inside her house when she heard her brother screaming and found the accused thrashing him inside their Scorpio car. When she intervened, the accused held her and allegedly tried to rape her, police said.

The incident took place in South Delhi around 3.30 am Friday. The accused fled in their car but were arrested later, said police. During investigation, police found that the accused had also attacked a truck driver in the same area an hour after the incident and snatched his bag containing Rs 30,000.

DCP (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said the accused and the woman live nearby: “They were leaving in their car when a fight broke out between them and the victim’s brother over space on the road. We suspect the accused were drunk. They thrashed the man and broke his phone. When the woman tried to intervene, they tore her clothes, sexually assaulted her and tried to rape her.”

A PCR call about the incident was received at 3.38 am. The woman, who works at a private firm, gave her statement and was medically examined. A case was registered under sections of gangrape, kidnapping and criminal intimidation.

At 4.05 am, police received a PCR call about snatching. The truck driver, Shahjah Hasan (30), alleged he and a few workers were unloading a consignment when three men in a Scorpio stopped them. The accused beat them up and robbed him of Rs 30,000.

DCP Thakur said both complainants gave the registration number of the same Scorpio car. “It was found that both crimes were committed by the same accused. Our team scanned CCTVs and conducted raids in the area. We found the car parked outside a house near the spot. It was seized and a forensic science lab team was called. On Friday evening, our team received information that the accused were hiding in a forest. We conducted raids and arrested them,” he said.

The men, Yogesh (26), Baljeet (30) and Naveen (25), have been booked for gangrape and robbery. Police recovered Hasan’s purse and documents. Police said Yogesh sells construction material, Baljeet is his business partner, and Naveen works for the two.