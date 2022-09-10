Delhi: 3 arrested for multiple stabbing incidents in Mangolpuri

Three men were arrested Friday evening for their alleged involvement in two separate stabbing incidents in Delhi’s Outer District, one of which resulted in one death.

Police said a call was received around 4.30 pm in Mangolpuri’s K Block regarding a stabbing incident. Three persons — Armaan, Moin Khan, and Fardeen — had been brought with stab injuries to SGM Hospital, with Armaan being declared dead on arrival. Fardeen, who sustained minor injuries, claimed he had had an altercation with the brother of one of the accused after he touched his bike while driving past their house.

Police said that after Fardeen returned home, his brother Moin decided to go and resolve the matter peacefully. However, an argument broke out between him and the accused, at which time both Fardeen and his cousin Armaan were present. The accused and his brother then allegedly called their associates to attack them.

Police said the accused then went to Mangolpuri’s O Block to take revenge on another person, and later stabbed two of his friends, severely injuring one of them.

Sameer Sharma, DCP (Outer), said: “Two cases have been filed under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) for the K Block incident, and the second under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34.”

Police said efforts were on to arrest the remaining accused.