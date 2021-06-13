Starting Monday, those travelling abroad for studies, work can get 2nd Covishield dose at Delhi govt centre

A dedicated vaccine facility for administering second doses of the Covishield vaccine to those who need to travel abroad for studies, work, and sport event will be functional from Monday.

The centre — set up at Navyug School, Mandir Marg — has been organised by the Delhi government for those who need to travel internationally before August 31. According to directives released by the government, the centre is available for students who need to travel abroad for their education, those who need to ‘take up jobs in foreign countries’, and athletes and accompanying staff of the Indian contingent to the Tokyo Olympics.

Vaccines at this centre will also be available to those who have completed 28 days after their first Covishield dose. Currently, the vaccine is being administered at an interval of 12-16 weeks. Those eligible will have to use their passport as an ID document and carry documents to prove their foreign travel reason.

In the meantime, presenting the vaccine bulletin on Sunday, AAP MLA Atishi stated that the government now has less than two days’ stock of Covaxin and less than one day of Covishield stock for those in the 18-44 group – meaning that the Delhi government is once again reaching the end of its stock for this bracket.

“In Delhi, 30% of the total population above the age of 18 years has been given the first dose of the vaccine. So far, 46,33,650 people have been given the first dose of the vaccine, which is 30% of Delhi’s population above 18 years of age.

Apart from this, 14.40 lakh people have received both doses of the vaccine… We would like to appeal to the central government to maintain a regular supply of vaccines for the youth of 18 to 44 years. Because the more vaccines we make available to the youth, the more hesitation about the vaccine will be removed,” said Atishi.