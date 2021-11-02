Delhi: 2,800 firefighters, 30 additional fire stations for Diwali

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) will deploy more than 2,800 firefighters across the city during Diwali this year, said officials on Tuesday.

The fire services have also planned to set up 30 new fire stations near hospitals, residential areas and markets during Diwali to tackle stress calls. The department already has 64 fire stations across the city.

DFS chief Atul Garg said, “we are expecting hundreds of calls on Diwali and need to step up arrangements. The fire units will be deployed on November 3 and 4. We have cancelled the leaves of all our staff during the weekend. We have already informed division and regional heads to look into the deployment.”

Despite a complete ban on firecrackers in Delhi last year, the DFS responded to over 200 calls about fires related to cracker bursting.

DFS said their teams will be sent on bikes with fire equipment in areas like Chandni Chowk, Paharganj, Shadipur, Kapashera, Ambedkar Nagar.

Additional fire tenders will be stationed at Lajpat Nagar, Connaught Place, Tilak Nagar, Nangloi, Paschim Vihar and so on.