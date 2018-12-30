Delhi: 28-yr-old held for posing as IAS officer

Noida Police Saturday arrested a 28-year-old man for impersonating an IAS officer to seek personal favours. “A complaint was registered in Badalpur Police Station about a man, Manish Tyagi, pretending to be an IAS officer from Rajasthan cadre. He would order police officials to carry out work for his relatives… He would also threaten them with dire consequences if they didn’t follow his instructions,” said SP (Rural) Vineet Jaiswal.

Police said he had been carrying out the fraud for the past few months and got the idea after his neighbour cleared the Civil Services examination. The accused, Tyagi, said he “belongs to a simple family and did not want to hurt anyone”.